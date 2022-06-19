TMA to track trees planted during the Green Ghana Day

19.06.2022 LISTEN

Tema, June 19, CDA Consult - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has announced that to ensure the survival of trees planted under the Green Ghana Project, Assembly members would be tasked to ensure that they are well catered for in their electoral areas.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive announced this during the launching of the Metropolitan tree planting exercise at the Tema Community Eight number four school park which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Mr Ashitey said each Assembly Member would be given 200 seedlings each out of the expected 5,000 to be planted in their localities and ensure they grow and survive.

He said the trees would be assessed monthly and a prize sponsored by the TMA’s partners Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited would be presented to the deserving Assembly Member.

He encouraged residents to participate in the tree-planting project, saying plants have enormous benefits to society, especially for Tema, which is an industrial city and, therefore, sees a lot of gasses emitted into the atmosphere through the operations of the industries.

The MCE indicated that tree planting and nurturing must be inculcated into the youth to ensure that Ghana restored its lost vegetation, and protect waterbodies.

He added that the project would help beautify the communities and environment while enhancing the livelihood of people through their engagement in the production of trees seedlings.

Mr Ashitey also disclosed that the TMA has introduced a bylaw to ensure that developers would leave 25 percent of their lands for landscaping, trees, and grasses as a way to make Tema Shine and increase the greenery in the Metropolis.

He said the said bylaw had already been approved by the Assembly and was at the gazetting stage after which it would come into force, saying “within two months its implementation will start.”

Mr Peter Mensah, Corporate Affairs Manager of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, said the company was partnering with the Assembly in the project because it has an interest in sustaining the human race which was dependent on plants.

During the launching, Exim Ghana, and Tema Lube Oil Company presented one tricycle each fitted with water tanks to the Assembly to be used for monitoring and watering the plants in the public spaces.

Source: CDA Consult