Father's Day Celebration: Women foundation advocates solemn rite performance

A solemn rite ought to be performed to remind fathers of their dignified and appreciative roles in society, as the world celebrates Father's Day in the third Sunday of June every year, Dr Freda Prempeh, the Founder of the Ultimate Women Foundation (UWF), a non-governmental organisation has said.

This, according to Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region and Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing would not only motivate fathers but also inspired them to work harder for the upkeep of the family.

The UWF sought to encourage and motivate indigenous and vulnerable women and girls to know their worth and to empower and well position them to contribute to the development of their communities and the larger society.

Unlike Mother's Day, which has pretty somber origins, Father's Day has relatively light roots—and was actually created by a woman.

According to history, back in 1909, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, "tried to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents." She went around to local businesses to gather support for her idea, and on June 19, 1910, the state of Washington celebrated the first-ever Father's Day.

Speaking in an interview to mark 2022 Father's Day celebration at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, Dr Prempeh indicated that father's ought to be reminded of their divine responsibility as the head of the family in order to bring irresponsible ones on track for the good of society.

She said the rising streetism among innocent children and vulnerable women in Accra and Kumasi and parts of the country was basically due to the irresponsibility of some father's who denied them basic social needs like food and shelter.

The dignity of fatherhood, the outspoken legislator said could not be compromised and reminded fathers that posterity would not spare those who neglect their families and allowed them to suffer hunger, abuses and exploitation.

However, Dr Prempeh commended fathers who toiled everyday to put food on the table and provide for the upkeep of the family, and urged women to honour, appreciate and respect their husbands saying "we are always there to support them to achieve their aspirations in life for the good of the family".

She reminded the youth that marriage was not a reserve for boys and girls, but men and women and asked them to adequately prepare themselves emotionally and financially before marriage.

Dr Prempeh said love and compassion bonded family peace unity and social cohesion, and cautioned husbands and fathers against abusing their wives and children.