E/R: Scholarship Secretariat boss launches maths & science quiz and spelling competition at Kyebi

There has been a new addition to the numerous educational interventions being undertaken in the Abuakwa South Municipality by the Executive Director of the Scholarship Secretariat and his partners; Time With Kingsley Series.

Time With Kingsley Series is a coaching and mentoring programme for SHS students who would have the privilege of meeting chieftains in the industry to guide and mentor them in their career choices.

Launching the programme together, with the second and third edition of the Kingsley Spelling Challenge and Kingsley Science and Maths Quiz respectively at Kyebi, Mr. Kingsley Agyemang challenged the students to be self-confident knowing that the next J.B Danquahs and Akufo-Addos can come from within them, whilst assuring them that he will continue to use power to empower than to use power to abuse.

Mr. Agyemang called on stakeholders to support the educational interventions rolled out by the government by supporting them with "ours, no matter how small they are.”

With regards to the Kingsley Quizzes, he was delighted that the previous editions have produced very satisfactory results and was optimistic this year's edition would be successful as expected.

"My hope is to see these products of the Maths and Science Quiz competing with the crème de la crème globally," Mr. Kingsley Agyemang stated.

In all, 76 schools at the Junior High School level (both public and private) will be competing for the Kingsley Science and Maths Quiz with 92 schools (both public and private) also competing for the second edition of the Kingsley Spelling Challenge.

He stressed that the Time With Kingsley Series will make a stop at all the six Senior High Schools in the Municipality.

According to him, the initiative has been made possible by the collaborative efforts of his partners and key individuals including the Regional Director of Education, Mrs Margarete Nsia-Asare and her team from the region ; the Municipal Director for Education, Mr Daniel Yeboah Heinno and his team, the Ghana Education Service, Beulah Insurance Brokers Limited, Kingdom Books and Stationery, ABTL Africa Limited, Fashionable Africa Limited, Functions Ghana, Vibe Consult, Luki Media, JL Properties Limited, Techno Mobiles and a host of other partners.