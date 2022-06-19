AGSD-GH takes graduate support project to the next level

In the months of February and March 2022, the Office of the President - Youth Engagement Office partnered with the Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana (AGSD-GH), formerly the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana (UGAG) partnered for the Graduate Business Project (GSP) to train over 650 youth in soap making, snail farming, and mushroom farming. The project also trained beneficiaries in financial management and accounting, bookkeeping, branding and advertising, basic marketing principles, and social media marketing.

The project which is expected to train over 5000 youth across the country moves to the second phase. The second phase will start in the month of August focusing on the Central Region, Eastern Region, Western North Region and the Western Region. Earlier, the pilot phase took place at the Volta Region, Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region. Following the same format, beneficiaries will be provided with free training and also given starter kits to start their own businesses.

The training programme comes at no cost to participants. For further information, kindly contact Desmond Bress-Biney, President, AGSD-GH on 0243765958 or [email protected] .

Signed

Desmond Bress-Biney

President, AGSD-GH

0243765958

Emmanuel Amegadzie

0548684586