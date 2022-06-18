Be more responsible towards patients — Health Professionals told

Dr John Nkrumah-Mills, President of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, has called on health professionals of the Methodist faith to be more responsible to the people they serve, especially patients.

They should also see their profession as a call to meet the health needs of patients as demonstrated by Jesus, "who went about healing the sick and showing compassion to society."

Dr Nkrumah-Mills was speaking at the fifth conference of Methodist Health Professionals in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The surgeon advised: "Know who you are: love patients, have faith in the things you do for patients and above all love your patients in order to give them the best of care especially as Christian professionals who are imitating Christ.”

The conference is organised annually to reflect on the performance of the various health facilities, discuss national issues and mobilise support to assist in community health care.

Dr Kenneth Sagoe, the General Director of Social Services of the Methodist Church, Ghana, urged them to model their services after the will of Christ.

"You know as Christians, our activities and services to humanity is a must; and we must continue to serve the needs of the marginalised in society to inherit the blessings that come with that," he added.

He also advocated integrated regulatory services rather than separating services from the Regulatory Agencies that cost them time and resources.

The Conference discussed laws governing the sector, which protected the health of the population and guided them from several health risks.

They pledged to ensure compliance and delivery of safe health care services and deliver as expected of them.

Dr Peter Yeboah, from Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), said law and order should serve as enabler of effective performance rather than hindrance to service delivery.

Mr Abu Sumaila , the Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) urged the professionals to look out for adverse drug reactions and report them to improve drug quality.

Mr Emmanuel Okyere, the Western Regional Director of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) advised providers to improve upon service delivery to meet the health care needs of the people.

GNA