Twifo-Jukwa Bridge damage: We are currently on-site managing the situation — GHA, NADMO and Police

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) in conjunction with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) as well as the Ghana police service has said it is working around the clock to get the damaged Twifo-Jukwa bridge fixed.

In a press release issued on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the public has been notified about a washout that has made the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road inaccessible following heavy rain on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Motorists and commuters heading towards Cape Coast from Twifo or otherwise are advised to use alternative routes such as Cape Coast-Yamoransa (N1)-Assin Fosu-Twifo Praso (N81) roads.

The traffic has been diverted or reversed, and no motorists are currently stranded at the site with the help of announcements made by residents in the nearby communities.

Read full statement below:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ghana Highway Authority kindly wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that a washout of bridge approaches at Jukwa has rendered the Cape Coast - Twifo Praso road inaccessible. The road has been cut off by the rains at Jukwa.

Motorists traveling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso are therefore advised to use Cape Coast - Yamoransa (N1)- Assin Fosu - Twifo Praso (N81)road as the Authority mobilizes to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Currently, the Ghana Police Service and NADMO are on-site together with GHA personnel to manage the situation.

The washout is at a 22m span bridge at ch 20+000 at Jukwa.

We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience caused.

Note: With the aid of the public announcement and the efforts of communities between Cape Coast and Jukwa, traffic has been diverted/reversed and there are no stranded motorists at the site currently.