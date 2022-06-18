Islamic SHS shooting: Defence & Interior C’ttee shocked by revelations during fact finding mission

Members of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee say they have received shocking revelations of how police officers allegedly brutalised students and teachers at the Islamic Senior High School during a protest.

The committee which is on a fact-finding mission following the incident, expressed concern over the actions of police officers who were deployed to maintain order in the school.

About 30 students of the school were rushed to the hospital after police fired tear gas and pepper spray on them while they were demonstrating over frequent knockdowns in front of the school.

Members of the Committee met management, the student body, the injured students, and a teacher during a visit to the school.

The Committee later met with the Ashanti Regional Police Command as part of its mission.

Chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Agyapong, did not mince words and called the Roads and Highways Minister to sack the Urban Roads Director in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Agyapong blamed the Urban Roads Directorate for failing to act in providing speed ramps on the main Abrepo -Barekese road after the school wrote several letters to draw attention to the matter.

“The school had written to the Ashanti Urban Roads Director since 2010 over the issue. The last one was in September 2021 and nothing has been done and people are dying.”

Mr. Agyapong was adamant that heads needed to roll because of the unresponsiveness of the Urban Roads Directorate.

“I think somebody should be fired from there, honestly. If I was the minister, today, I would have fired the Urban Roads director,” the MP said.

The fact-finding mission was, however, necessitated by the heavy-handed response of police to protesting students.

—citinewsroom