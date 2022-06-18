V/R: One grabbed in connection with murder of 85yr old man; Police pursue 2 other suspects

18.06.2022 LISTEN

A welder, John Adonu has been arrested by the Police for his suspected involvement in the murder of an 85-year-old man, Joseph Tawiah Darko in Kpetoe, in the Volta Region.

From a Police statement released on Friday, the aged man was reported missing on June 14 after he had left home the previous day and failed to return.

Subsequently, on June 15, the decapitated body was found under a tree on his farm.

Following preliminary investigations, the Police have caused the arrest of one suspect and now pursuing two others.

“The Police on June 16, 2022, arrested John Adonu, a welder, for his suspected involvement in the murder of an 85-year-old man, Joseph Tawiah Darko in Kpetoe, in the Volta Region.

“Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest two others whose names have come up in the investigations and are suspected to be linked to the murder,” parts of a Police statement have disclosed.

The arrested suspect, John Adonu was put before court on Friday and has been remanded to reappear on June 29, 2022.

The Police are appealing for support from the members of the Kpetoe community in particular and the public at large as investigations continue into the case.