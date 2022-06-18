EC seeking to push for creation of new register with Ghana card – Sam George alleges

18.06.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has alleged that the Electoral Commission is preparing to lay a Constitutional Instrument in Parliament that will allow the creation of a new voters register with the Ghana Card.

According to him, this will disenfranchise many Ghanaians considering the fact that there are many who still do not have the card.

Speaking in Parliament, Sam George called on Parliament to consider bringing the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Communications and the Minister of Finance to the house to brief members especially as many essential services in the country will be tied to the Ghana card from 1st July.

“The business committee [should try and] schedule a joint briefing of the Ministers of Interior, Communications, and Finance for this house on a critical issue involving the Ghana card. The Ministry of Communication has issued a deadline of 31st of this month [for Ghanaians to register their SIM cards] and that 1st of July they will deactivate SIM cards.”

“The Bank of Ghana says your money that is in your account, you cannot access it without a Ghana card. Even the EC is preparing to bring a C.I that is to create new voters register using a Ghana card but the majority of our constituents have registered since 2018. The NIA is unable to provide them with Ghana cards, so, as representatives of the Ghanaian people, what is this house going to do?”

Currently, Ghana card numbers are being used as tax identification numbers by the government.

Over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered for their Ghana Card, representing about 84% of the population aged 15 and above.

---citinewsroom