National Cathedral: Allegations that Pastor Otabil resigned from Board of Trustees false – Secretariat

18.06.2022 LISTEN

A release from the Secretariat of the National Cathedral has refuted allegations that Dr. Mensah Otabil resigned from the Board of Trustees of the company.

The National Cathedral was registered as a company limited by a guarantee, to be used as the instrument for the construction and management of the National Cathedral. The company was legally registered on 18th July 2019.

Earlier this week, North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that Dr. Mensah Otabil had resigned as a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral in the past year.

In response, the National Cathedral Secretariat has issued a release disclosing that Dr. Mensah Otabil was never a member of the board.

It explains that while the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church is not a member of the Board of Trustees, he is actively involved in the project.

“The Board of Trustees had to be registered as the Directors of the company. A member of the Trustees, Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, had indicated that he couldn’t give the needed attention to the project so didn’t register.

“So, Dr. Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged, but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July 2019. For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr. Otabil has not been a member of the Board or Trustees since July 2019,” parts of the statement from the National Cathedral Secretariat reads.

The release from the secretariat adds, “Dr. Mensa Otabil, nonetheless, remains actively interested in the project and continues to share his views on strategy with the Secretariat.

“The continuous use of his name and pictures on the websites and publications was an administrative lapse by the Secretariat.”

Meanwhile, the secretariat has stressed that although the National Cathedral is a project being developed in partnership between the state and the church, it is a national project and not a private one.