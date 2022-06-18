National Cathedral is a public project, not private – National Cathedral Secretariat clarifies

The National Cathedral Secretariat has issued a statement to clarify that the National Cathedral is a public project and not a private one.

The issue of whether the project is public or private has been very topical in the country, following revelations of huge amount released for the project.

Amid the controversy the speculation is causing, the National Cathedral Secretariat has released a statement to set the records straight.

In a statement signed by Dr. Paulo Opoku-Mensah who is Executive Director of the secretariat, it stresses that the National Cathedral is a National Monument and Asset, and not a Private project

“In his first official announcement on the project on March 6, 2017 the President underscored the nature of the project as a national cathedral for interdenominational worship services for the nation. Subsequent elaborations, led to three main reasons as the rationale for the project, namely i) gesture of thanksgiving ii) symbol of the Christian presence and contributions to the nation, and iii) a personal pledge to God. Of these three reasons, the personal pledge came to be associated with the Cathedral as a “private” project that needed to be developed without state support.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Cathedral is a National Monument, and thus a public, not private, project. Legally, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a state-owned company limited by guarantee, and was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) on July 18, 2019,” parts of the statement from the National Cathedral Secretariat read.

It adds, “We hope this brings to a closure the seemingly vexatious issue of whether the National Cathedral is a private or public initiative. The National Cathedral is a National Monument and Asset, and not a Private project.”

The secretariat further shares that despite being a national project, it is being developed in partnership between the state and the church.