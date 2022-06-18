Islamic SHS disturbance: I will fire urban roads director if I was Minister for Roads – Ken Agyapong

The chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he would have sacked the director of urban roads in the Ashanti Region if he was Minister for Roads and Highways.

The Parliamentarian has today led the Select Committee on Defence and Interior to Kumasi to gather information on the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) disturbances.

Having uncovered letters written by the school since 2010 have been ignored by the urban roads department, Kennedy Agyapong says the director of the urban roads department in the Ashanti Region must be sacked.

“We have evidence..the school has written to the Ashanti Regional Urban Roads director since 2010, the last one was September 2021, nothing has been done, people are dying, people get injured, damage to their cars.

“And all the letters get no results. I think somebody should be fired from there, honestly. If I were the minister, I will fire the urban roads director,” Kennedy Agyapong told the media after the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior visited victims of the Islamic SHS chaos.

The disturbances at the school located in Abrepo left over 25 students hospitalised. The incident happened when some students protesting against incessant knockdowns on the road leading to the school were fired with tear gas by police personnel deployed to the school.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.