National cathedral: 'This whole thing is mind-boggling, it doesn’t make sense at all' — Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has said the whole idea behind the national cathedral project is outrageous.

“There is nothing more to say the whole thing doesn’t make sense at all,” he said.

Speaking on the Accra-based Metro TV on Friday, June 17, 2022 monitored by this portal, the veteran journalist, added that the president's claim that the building will bring blessings to revitalize the economy is nonsense.

According to him, Côte d’Ivoire did the same but was struck by civil war soon after completing the project, "so we shouldn't be so optimistic that the cathedral will help solve our situation."

Mr. Pratt wondered why 18-month-old buildings that served as homes for judges were demolished all in the name of building a national cathedral.

“Why are we so foolish to think that, if we repeat what Côte d’Ivoire did our economy is going to be any better, Are we not thinking anymore? What is this?

“Do we have to pull down the 18-month-old buildings to be able to build a cathedral? This whole thing is mind-boggling, this whole thing doesn’t make sense anymore there is no sense in this building. And then we are told that if we build this cathedral we will see wonders,” Mr. Pratt added.