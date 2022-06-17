Take advantage of the benefit of technological advancement – Dr Kludjeson

Tema, June 17, CDA Consult – Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, a Chief Advisor, Center for Greater Impact Africa has called on Ghana to take advantage of the benefits of technological advancement and digitalization backed by good internet connectivity.

However, the current data connectivity in the country was too low compared to voice connectivity and with such low connectivity, it is very difficult for people to rely on it for business, especially for education, and health-related issues such as diagnoses among others as done in other digitalized economies.

Dr Kludjeson, who is a Past President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) was speaking at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform on the topic, “The new global economy and technological education,” as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state and commercial and business operators to communicate to the world and address global issues.

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, who is the President of Celltel Networks Limited has also deduced that technology was very vital and key to the empowerment of the citizenry.

He, therefore, stressed the need for policy formulators and Members of Parliament to push for the use of technology to increase the wealth of the country and use it to solve the developmental and economic problems facing the nation.

He said the key to Ghana’s developmental advancement is linked to holistic adoption and incorporation of technology into national architecture.

Dr. Kludjeson, said with good technological investment in the various sector of the country, Ghana would advance and develop drastically.

He said even though resources such as gold and timber abound in Ghana it has not yielded much.

Touching on the education sector, he said it was sad to see how teachers were trying their best to introduce and teach children, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) with no computers with some having to improvise with stones and other materials.

“Education is growing, therefore, we cannot deny them the use of the internet the policy of school children not allowed to send phones to school must also be relooked,” he said.

Dr. Kludjeson said as a way to encourage digitalization, research, and use of technology every school-going child in western countries possesses laptops and phones with proper internet connectivity.

He stated that the excuse that children would abuse such gadgets to watch and engage in immoral activities was not founded as there were apps that could be used to block such sites to prevent access to children.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager noted that in the age of communication, media is one of the most important tools of development in today's world.

He explained that the media having the largest and widest audience is one of the main means of communication in achieving development goals. The term media means agent or carrier, which has been derived from the word “Medium”.

Mr. Ameyibor noted the urgent need to transform the media landscape, to move away from the anachronistic journalistic practice to embrace the new age media movement.

Source: CDA Consult

