New US ambassador to Ghana present credentials to Akufo-Addo

The new US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer has presented her credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The US ambassador presented her credentials to the President on Thursday, 16 June 2022, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Ambassador Palmer expressed her excitement about the opportunity to be able to experience Ghana over next couple of years.

“I’m honoured to be here as President Biden’s representative in Ghana. Over the next three years, I look forward to seeing as much of this beautiful country as possible and meeting Ghanaians from all walks of life.

“Today the U.S.-Ghana partnership is stronger than ever, founded on these historic ties and our shared democratic values and strengthened by our vibrant bilateral trade and investment and strong security cooperation,” the ambassador said, during the presentation of her credentials.

The ambassador arrived in the country in April 2022.

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer presented her credentials to President @NAkufoAddo on June 16, 2022 at the Jubilee House. She arrived in Accra to assume her responsibilities as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana in April 2022.

https://t.co/NBBJf7M1gc pic.twitter.com/Y0aMMk1sSm

— U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) June 17, 2022

Source: classfmonline.com