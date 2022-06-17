National cathedral: Adopt the same method used in building the national mosque - Prophet Kofi Oduro to government

17.06.2022 LISTEN

The founder of Alabaster International ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro believes government must use the same procedure the Muslims used in building the National mosque.

Although Prophet Oduro said he supports the building of the cathedral, the use of state money for the project is unfair.

According to him, the national mosque was built by the Turkey government, not with public funds.

He added that he believes the country needs a national cathedral, but in our quest to do so, government must do things properly.

“Why don’t we adopt the same method with which the National Mosque was built. Yes, we need it but President Akufo-Addo must not use state money to fund it. It’s not right.

“I support the building of the National Cathedral. I believe the nation needs a National Cathedral but I do not support the way things are being done. The use of state money to fund the building of the National Cathedral is wrong,” he stated.

He pointed to the initial comments made by the President not to use state money to build the cathedral but rather to solicit funds from religious and corporate agencies.

“Why do you now want to use state money for the building of the National Cathedral?” he quizzes.

He made these suggestions while speaking on the Accra-based NO.1 FM on Thursday, June 16, 2022.