Former President of Liberia commends Medical Laboratory and Research Scientist

Tema, June 17, CDA Consult – Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia has commended Medical Laboratory and Research Scientist, (CelebrateLAB’s) stressing that Africa, through determination and resilience has gotten better in responding to disease outbreaks.

The former Liberian President made the commendation during Medical Laboratory and Research Scientist conference in Accra-Ghana on the theme: “Ensuring Diagnostic Capability and Vaccine Sufficiency as Panacea to Combating Infectious Diseases in West Africa.”

The Conference emphasizes on how to improve research and diagnostics environment in the area of laboratory capacity, human resources as well as enhancing vaccine production capabilities in West Africa, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra.

The Former Liberian President encouraged the Medical Laboratory Scientists to sharpen their negotiation and lobbying skills in order to effectively engage political leaders to speed up laboratory policy implementation.

Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf applauded the enormous role that medical laboratory professionals across the continent played in the diagnosis and surveillance of COVID-19.

She thanked them for their leadership in the fight and control of the pandemic, and urged all managers of healthcare systems and health ministries across the West Africa sub-region, to recognize and respect the important contribution of medical laboratory and research professionals in the quest to ensure a healthier continent.

The Medical Laboratory and Research Scientist, CelebrateLAB’s delegate has stressed the need for Africa to work hard to achieve the Africa Union (AU) target which was to produce at least 60 percent of vaccines used in Africa by 2040.

According to the delegates, COVID-19 has exposed the gaps in West Africa’s Health Sector and uncovered the sub-regions’ diagnostic challenges.

They acknowledged that the initial difficulties with obtaining testing kits and other diagnostics supplies affected the region’s response to the pandemic.

Adding that challenges in securing vaccines at the beginning of the vaccine deployment across the world, highlighted the need for West Africa to work relentlessly towards achieving self-sufficiency in vaccines, diagnostic kits and materials, and other medical supplies.

The delegates commended Ghana, Senegal, and Rwanda for their partnerships with BioTech for vaccine production in Africa to address the issues of vaccine insufficiency.

The group called for wider collaboration, urging West Africa governments to truly build diagnostic and research expertise to meet vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

“Africa, as a matter of duty and patriotism must support its scientists and innovators in Biotech and Biopharm, and consciously focus on improving acceptance and cost of diagnostic devices and kits produced on the continent,” they said.

The Conference was attended by representatives from Africa, the United States of America, Germany, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

Source: CDA Consult

