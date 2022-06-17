Banda District: DCE hands over dual desks to schools

17.06.2022 LISTEN

Emmanuel Akoneh, the District Chief Executive for Banda, in the Bono Region has presented a total of 450 dual desks to the schools across the district.

The move, according to the DCE, was aimed at providing adequate furniture for an enhanced standard of education in the area.

Making the presentation, Mr. Akoneh reiterated the Assembly’s commitment toward the promotion of good quality education in the Banda district and called for the support of other stakeholders in that direction.

"The central government gave 200 dual desks while the District Assembly also added 250 to make a total of 450 dual desks. I know these won't be sufficient and so I want to assure you that additional desks are on the way coming but we are proving these for now to ease the situation.”

He also pledged his preparedness to support every activity that would promote education in the district and further admonished all head teachers to take good care of the desks so they could meet their intended purposes.

Mr. Samuel Laar, the Banda District Director of Education, thanked the Government and the DCE for the gesture and also cautioned the teachers to ensure the desks are properly taken care of.