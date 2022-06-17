Indian High Commissioner visits Sunyani Technical University

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, has paid a working visit to the Sunyani Technical University (STU) as part of his routine tour of the various regions of the country.

He was received by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah and Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour, the Registrar.

The visit was, among others, aimed at deepening the existing collaboration between STU and Indian universities, especially in the areas of Information-Communication Technology (ICT), electrical and electronics, medical and pharmaceutical systems and services as well as capacity building of STU staff, among others.

The occasion also afforded STU and the Indian High Commission in Ghana to explore other possible areas of collaboration, going forward.

Welcoming Mr. Sugandh Rajaram and his entourage earlier, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Korantwi-Barimah, called for a strong collaboration between STU and Indian Institutes of Technology and other engineering institutions in the areas of scholarships for staff as well as exchange programmes for students.

He announced plans to expand and upgrade the University Clinic to a full-fledged hospital capable of providing world-class health care services to the public and called on the Indian government to help in this direction, especially with regards to the training of some key medical and para-medical staff.

“We would also appreciate if you could assist our clinic with medical and pharmaceutical equipment and products to better serve our increasing number of students, staff and the surrounding communities”, the Pro-VC added.

The High Commissioner gave the assurance that he would facilitate the process of strengthening institutional linkages between STU and other institutions of higher learning in India as well as help explore new areas of cooperation such as joint research and capacity building for staff.

The Registrar, Mr. S.A Obour and Dr. Prince Menzo also took turns to address the meeting. There were contributions from other management staff present.

As part of the visit, the High Commissioner presented some assorted books to the University’s main library.