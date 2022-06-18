Four communities in Techiman South cut from basic lifesaving amenities

18.06.2022 LISTEN

Access to potable drinking water, health care and accessible road network has been a major challenge fighting against the development of Aworopataa, Ebomso, Anitinfi and Akismasu communities in the Techiman south area.

The delivery of quality health care including maternal and child welfare, management of minor ailments and family planning services are absent in these communities and has worsened the plight of people living in these areas when it comes to health care.

Road and communication networks to improve the movement of people, goods and services have also become another night mare as the communities do not have accessible rood network to facilitate movement of people from the communities to access services in the town centers such as Techiman, the regional capital and other areas.

The absence of health facilities such as the Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds has denied them of enjoying the universal health care system across the country.

Nana Ali Kokroko II, Chief of Aworopataa community lamented the deprived state of their communities in an interview with this reporter on Thursday at his palace in Aworopataa during a community visit and said they were completely cut off from the town centers especially during the rainy seasons.

Nana Kokroko explained that due to the absence of CHPS compounds people are not able to treat minor ailments and sometimes get complicated and die as a result.

He indicated that his community alone could count about six hundred population who are basically peasant farmers and could not access the town centers to sell their farm produce because both public and private transport do not patronized the area due to the bad road network. He added that most of their farm produce are left to root on the farms since they are not able to transport them to the urban centers to sell.

Nana Kokroko pointed out that the need to consider the welfare of the people in these areas was paramount, as sick people are mostly carried on motorbikes to nearby health centers such as Bamiri or the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman for medical attention, a situation he described as very disturbing because the community continues to lose young and energetic youth in the process.

“Sometimes sick people and pregnant women either lose their babies through the process or deliver on the way due to bad nature of the road and that this has become a source of worry to people living in communities in and around”, he stressed.

The Chief called on government through the Techiman Municipal Assembly, philanthropists, nongovernment organizations, individuals and developmental partners to come to the aid of the communities.

Mr Dominic Atia, a community member told this reporter that provision of certain educational facilities such as the school feeding programme to improve basic quality education is missing in all the schools in the communities.

Mr Atia underscored the need to improve sanitation in the communities as none could boast of public toilets. He noted that the absence of the toilet facility has encouraged mass open defecation in the area which may lead to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and others.

He stressed that due to lack of accommodation, teachers are not encouraged to stay or most times accept postings to these communities. This, he said, has affected the quality of education in the area and called for stakeholders to drive swift attention to addressing the issues.