Bono East Region takes steps to end gender based domestic violence

The Bono East Region has taken proactive steps through the collaboration of stakeholders to end Gender Based Domestic Violence in the area as it has become a source of worry to achieving and improving the socio-economic growth of the people.

The issue poses as a threat to the overall social development of families who form the integral part of communities in the region, indeed it has become a concern to stakeholders including the Traditional authority, Religious bodies and the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (BERCC).

To curb the menace and promote society free of Gender Based Domestic Violence, key stakeholders at the end of a day meeting organized by the BERCC and supported by the United Nation Fund Population Agency (UNFPA) has suggested to educating and enforcing laws on gender-based violence to protect and promote the interest of the vulnerable in the menace among other things.

Mr George Padmore Mensah, Chief Director at the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council in an address to open the meeting on Thursday at Techiman, the regional capital noted that schooling key stakeholders including market women, traditional authority, religious bodies and political leaders on sexual domestic gender based violence was another way to end the menace in the area.

Mr Mensah mentioned that the RCC was committed in supporting stakeholders such as the law enforcement agencies to ensuring domestic violence is eradicated from the region, saying respecting each other’s rights in the home was the surest way to promoting unity and foster development at a fasters pace in the area.

He said enforcing the laws on domestic violence would discourage people from committing crimes as they would be punished severely for the offence. He added that stakeholders including the traditional authority should frown on crimes of such nature, desist from settling out of court cases and allow the laws to work.

Mr Mensah underscored the need for religious bodies and the political leaders not to interfere in such cases and allow the laws to work so as to end the menace.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Kofi Sarkodie Addo Techiman Divisional Crime Officer for the Ghana Police Service in Techiman in a presentation on laws against domestic violence noted that the police was committed to prosecute any domestic violence case to deter others from committing it so as to reduce or end the violence.

Mr Addo noted that domestic violence could be any pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain power over an intimate partner and this could be physical, emotional, sexual and economic abuse.

Mr Addo took the participants through the causes and effects of domestic violence, stating that the major cause could be instability of peace in most homes and communities because people especially women and children are abused in one way or the other.

He educated the participants on the laws and urged them to report cases of domestic violence to the law enforcement agencies including the Police, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) among others to seek for redress.

Nana Yeboaa Asuamah, Dontenhemaa of the Techiman Traditional area pledged the support of the traditional authority especially queen mothers to enforce the laws against domestic violence by reporting domestic violence cases as that was the surest way to end the menace in the area.

Nana Asuamah noted that women and children were the most affected in this matter, however she and the stool was prepared to punish any offender so as to protect the rights and lives of the vulnerable in the area.

She called on the other traditional areas to see the interest of these vulnerable groups as paramount and the need to protect them by allowing the laws to deal with any offender.