Machete-wielding thugs attack residents at Atwima Boko, four injured

17.06.2022

About 20 thugs wielding machetes have reportedly invaded Atwima Boko Community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region injuring four persons.

The unknown men on Thursday June 16, 2022, according to eyewitness stormed the community to attack and rob unsuspecting residents in the early hours of the day.

Some of the victims in an interview with this reporter disclosed that about five mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of money were looted in the process by the suspects.

One witness who pleaded anonymity said the hoodlums upon getting to the community attacked both men and women indiscriminately and inflicted machete wounds on their victims.

Four of the victims who sustained severe injuries have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The Assembly member of Boko Electoral Area, Hon Emmanuel Agyei Owusu who confirmed the incident, said they have officially lodged a complaint at the Atwima-Takyiman Denkyemouso District Police Command.

He expressed worry over the attack and called for security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.