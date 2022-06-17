60-year-old farmer arrested for murdering wife

Mr Robert Ayambile, a 60-year-old groundnut farmer is in the custody of the Bono East Regional Police command for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old wife Madam Yaa Kaya.

Mr Ayambile allegedly butchered his wife with a cutlass to death in their groundnut farm at Nkwabeng-Nanakumaa a suburb of the Nkoranza South Municipality.

Mr Daniel Owureadu Chairman for the Nkoranza South Municipal Security Committee in the Bono East Region confirmed the incident and said his office received the information that someone had been murdered on a farm at the Nkwabeng -Nanakumaa community.

Mr Owureadu said he quickly informed the police and a search party was immediately dispatched to the said farm and retrieved a lifeless body of a woman with several cutlass wounds.

The police followed up and arrested suspect Ayambile in connection with the murder.

He is currently assisting police in investigation.

He hinted that the body had since been deposited at the Saint Theresa's hospital mortuary in the Nkoranza South Municipality for further investigations.

Mr Owureadu who also doubles as the Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Nkoranza, expressed worry over the issue and said such heinous acts must not repeat itself in the area, describing the act as inhuman and condemnable in all aspects of life.

Mr Owureadu assured the Municipal Security Committee's commitment to protect lives and property, indicating that it was ready to clamp down on any social misfits and maintain the peace being enjoyed to improve the socio-economic development of the area.

He urged residents to resist anger and redirect their grievances to the appropriate quarters such as the Traditional authority, Police and the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for redress instead of taking the law into their hands which would not augur well for their wellbeing.

In an effort to contact the Police on the matter, the GNA observed that the case was still under investigation at the Bono East Regional Police Command, a close source from the command hinted.

GNA.