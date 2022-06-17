Parts of Kumasi shoe factory go up in flames after gas explosion

Parts of the rehabilitated Kumasi shoe factor have today, Friday, June 17, 2022, caught fire following an alleged gas explosion.

Per reports gathered from sources, most of the equipment used in the factory has been affected.

As a result, there are already fears that the operations of the shoe factory could stall for months.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is reported that parts of the Kumasi shoe factory went up in flames after a gas discharge went wrong.

Subsequently, personnel of the Ghana Fire Service who responded swiftly to distress calls have been able to douse the fire to ensure it did not spread into other areas and buildings nearby.

The fire officers are on the premises of the shoe factory and working to ascertain what really led to the fire.

Fortunately, no casualty has been recorded from today’s fire at the rehabilitated Kumasi shoe factory.