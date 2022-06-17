Ofori-Atta’s failure to answer questions on Covid expenditure disrespectful, a show of arrogance - Jantuah

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Kwame Jantuah has says Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous failure to appear before Parliament to answer questions on Covid expenditure is a show of disrespect and a display of arrogance.

The Finance Minister on a number of occasions has failed to honour invitations from Parliament to provide information on how government has spent money approved for the Ministry to fight covid.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Friday, June 17, 2022, Mr. Kwame Jantuah said it will be better if Ken Ofori-Atta honours the invitation from Parliament and explain why he is unable to provide certain information at this point in time.

In his view, the actions of the Minister are disrespectful and arrogant.

“I would have thought that even if the Finance Minister wasn’t ready to answer these questions, I felt it would be answered next week when he is giving the mid-year budget statement and say to Parliament that yes, you have put these questions to me, however because of a,b,c,d, z reasons why at this material moment I cannot answer but I promise you, come next week all these questions would be answered,” the private legal practitioner said,

Mr. Jantuah continued, “That disrespect and the fact that it hasn’t happened once or twice, it has happened several times makes it look as if there is a border of arrogance in there, which is wrong.”

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, unhappy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin expressed his displeasure about the actions of the Finance Minister.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Speaker warned that no business from the Finance Ministry will be attended to until Ken Ofori-Atta visits Parliament to account for money spent in dealing with the Covid crisis.