COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases hit 1,064

The country’s active COVID-19 cases have shot up to 1,064.

No deaths recorded.

The Greater Accra Region is in the lead, with 923 active cases.

The Ashanti Region which has the second highest number of cases, 47.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases was below 400 at the beginning of the month of June.

Meanwhile, 16,396,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed.

Also, 6,950,095 persons have been fully vaccinated with 10,223,563 persons receiving one dose so far.

Number of persons who have received their 1st booster dose stands at 1,006,920.

