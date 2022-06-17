GES to tackle “chew, pour, pass, and forget” phenomenon in Ghana’s education

17.06.2022 LISTEN

The “chew, pour, pass, and forget” phenomenon in Ghana's educational system will be a thing of the past.

This follows a partnership agreement signed between the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Practical Education Network (PEN) to train teachers in hands-on science to tackle the issue.

This approach, according to authorities, encourages students to take more active roles in figuring out how natural events work instead of being taught those lessons by an instructor.”

“The latest teacher training techniques place a greater emphasis on classroom practices as another way to improve Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – STEM Education,” the GraphicOnline quoted Madam Winifred Cynthia Aku Gbadago, the Municipal Director of Education for Ga Central, as saying.

According to her “effective teachers should use relevant everyday events as a basis for science instructions that foster interest and curiosity. In a way, Kids are by nature curious and need to feed their curiosity and deepen their understanding of scientific concepts.

The raining took place at the Odorgonno Model Basic School in the Ga Central Municipality.

It brought together ten (10) science teachers each from Ga Central, Ga North and Weija Gbawe municipalities.

