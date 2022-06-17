Women are urged to pursue careers in agriculture

Women in Ghana have been charged to take up careers in the agricultural sector to help boost their economic gains and also help make the sector more successful.

Madam Bennice Amponsah, the Women in Agriculture Development Officer (WIAD Officer) for Tamale Metropolis, said there were many opportunities for women in the agric sector, but added that few of them were utilising them.

"I am happy to see our young women trying to make a gain in the sector, but I will encourage more women to take a career in the Agric sector, there are many opportunities for us as women", she said.

She made the call at the Stakeholders' Meeting on "Agric-Tech" organised by The Assistance Hub, a youth development and opportunities Hub organisation in Ghana.

Dubbed "Sagnerigu Stakeholder Consultative Meeting" the event was aimed at promoting youth participation, especially among women, in Agricultural Technology (Agric-Tech).

It was also to create opportunities for stakeholders to join hands in developing the talents of young ladies to be able to blend IT into Agriculture.

The one-day meeting which was on the theme "The role of Agric-Tech in Transforming the Local Economy for Job Creation and Economic Development" brought together some key players in the agricultural sector.

Madame Bennice said, women aside from directly engaging in farming could enter into agribusiness such as processing, vegetable production among others.

She also said women should be bold enough to study agricultural courses at the various Universities to position themselves well so that they can benefit from the many opportunities that exist in the sector.

The Project Lead of "The Assistance Hub" Mrs Humu Hani Adam, on her part, said the consultative meeting was part of the many activities the Hub will be engaging in as part of the "Pagadede" project launched months ago that seeks to build the capacity of women.

She expressed gratitude to their sponsors: the Ministry of Communication, world Bank, Mastercard Foundation and the Ghana Tech Lab, for their role in the project.

She was also hopeful that the knowledge gained by the young ladies would be used to benefit themselves, their families and society as a whole.

She also said there were plans for "The Assistance Hub" to connect stakeholders to young ladies who have been trained in the Agric-Tech sector for a possible employment

A broadcaster and Board member of "The Assistance Hub", Mr Yaaro Ismail Kataali, in a keynote address, called on the government to commit more investment into the Agric-Tech sector.

He also urged the government to get a solution that will address the various blockages that impedes the progress of agriculture in Ghana.

He also called for the expansion of the road infrastructure, storage facilities and other agro-based infrastructure to help develop the agricultural sector.

"Finally, there should be a continuous national agenda or policy to prioritize agricultural development," Mr Yaaro said.

The Assistant Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer of the Department of Agriculture for Tamale Metro Mr Stephen Koyiri, in his remarks, encouraged women and farmers to seek the services of Agric Extension Officers to help improve their production.