Tamale: NSS person arrested for issuing fake GES appointment letters caged

The National Service person arrested for issuing fake Ghana Education Service (GES) appointments and posting letters in the Northern Region has been remanded into prison custody by a Tamale circuit court.

The suspect, Ziblim Abdul Latif, who is undergoing his mandatory national service at the Yendi Senior High School, pleaded not guilty and was charged with forgery of documents and signature and conspiracy to commit crime.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two other persons in connection with the same crime.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafuah, reported to the police that the suspect, allegedly issued fake GES appointment and posting letters to over 100 unsuspecting jobseekers and took huge sums of monies from them.

According to him, the suspect also managed to forge his signature on the letters.

The court has adjourned the case to July 5, 2022. Dr. Peter Attafuah had said, the letters issued by the suspect bear fake signatures of the Director-General and the Regional Director of Education.

According to him, two victims have been to the police station to write statements confirming the suspect's actions.

“Sometimes we hear some people gathering at the headquarters or even here making noise that they are teachers, and we are not paying them.”

“When you go through this line, and you think that you will receive a salary, you are deceiving yourself because all those that GES recruit, their names are [recorded elsewhere],” Mr. Attafuah said.

—citinewsroom