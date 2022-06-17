No water for you till you settle your GH¢230,000 debt – GWCL tells Bimbilla hospital

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region says, it will not reconnect water supply to the Bimbilla Government Hospital until the facility shows commitment in paying the over GH¢230,000 bill it owes.

Water supply to the Hospital was halted over two weeks ago over non-payment of water bills for more than 16 years.

Emergency and surgical cases are being referred to other facilities in the region.

The regional director of the Ghana Water Company, Engineer Gilbert Amoah Ayamgah, says the supply of water won’t be reconnected until the debts are settled.

“All they tell us is that, it is the government that is supposed to pay and not the hospital. But if it is the hospital that is supposed to pay, we expect the hospital administration to forward the bill to government and follow up on it. I don’t think the hospital expects us to follow up with government and collect the money. We have not seen any evidence that the hospital has submitted the bill to the central government for payment”, he told Citi News.

The disconnection of water to the Bimbilla Hospital over a GH¢220,000 debt has led to elective surgeries being cancelled, according to the facility's management.

“We had to cancel seven elective surgeries because we didn't have water to operate,” Dr Barihama Adam, the hospital's medical superintendent, said.

He felt there should have been better communication on the issue. “Our attention was drawn to this disconnection.

I had to go and meet with the Regional Coordinating Director at the Municipal Assembly.” “Also, I spoke with the District Chief Executive. This is not the right way to address the issue. We need to intensify collaboration,” he said.

Reacting to the hospital's concerns, the Manager of the Bimbilla water system, Issah Sugri said the water distribution company was left with no alternative but to disconnect the hospital.

“If they are consuming, and they will not pay, will the system be able to run sustainably? No,” he said.

“There will be a point it will not be only the hospital. The whole of the town will be cut off. As we speak now, we have a pile of warning letters given to us by NEDCo.

—citinewsroom