Come and account for Covid funds or forget about any other request – Bagbin charges on Ofori-Atta

The Speaker of Parliament (MP), Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has warned Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that other requests from his Ministry will not be attended to until he reports to the house to account for Covid-19 expenditure.

Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before Parliament last week to answer questions relating to Covid expenditure but he defaulted after giving good reason.

He was rescheduled to report to Parliament this week but has failed to comply once again.

Unhappy with the actions of the Finance Minister, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin while speaking in Parliament today, Thursday, June 16, 2022, stressed that all businesses of the Ministry will be on hold until Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta reports to parliament to answer questions.

“The Minister spoke to me why he is not available today but before today, I had given a directive and that directive was to the effect that the Minister should appear before this House to account for monies that we approved for him to use to lead the country as a ministry for us to see how we respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A lot of questions have been raised in respect of that so he should come to account to the good people of how that state resources have been applied by his Ministry to the benefit of the people. I did indicate that until that is done, the motion that requested the approval of this house, for more monies to be given him, that is his ministry, for the purpose of Covid-19 be on the hold until he answers the questions, I think that still holds,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin shared.

The Speaker of Parliament continued, “I will go further to say that until the answer is provided, until he goes through the accountability process, we will not take that motion. With respect to the questions, well, today he has another request before us, that will also be affected, until he comes to respond to the questions and to submit the statement, given explanation, as to how that money has been applied, we will not entertain any business from that ministry, mark my words.”

The Minority in Parliament with critical questions for the Minister has cautioned that he can ride but he cannot hide.

They have in the past accused Ken Ofori-Atta and the government of misusing the Covid funds.

It is unclear when the Finance Minister will finally report to Parliament to go through the accountability process to bring finality to the matter.