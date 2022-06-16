Ofori-Atta has made himself a tin-god; he thinks he is untouchable, above accountability – AB Fuseini fumes

The Minority spokesperson on Communications, AB Fuseini has hit out at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over what he says is the Minister’s disregard for accountability.

According to AB Fuseini, the Finance Minister continuously behaves as though he is a tin-god in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The outburst comes on the back of Ken Ofori-Atta’s failure to report to Parliament on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to answer questions in relation to the expenditure of Covid funds.

Speaking to Starr News, AB Fuseini said the Minister is behaving as if he is untouchable and above the law.

“You people are reporters here, you’ve seen how many Ministers come to answer questions here, is the Finance Minister above accountability, and is he above the laws of this country? It is because he has made himself a tin-god in the government of the NPP where he is untouchable. Nobody can touch the Finance Minister because he is close to the President,” the Minority spokesperson on Communications indicated.

The unhappy AB Fuseini continued, “I have said time without number that this Finance Minister has no regard for Parliament, he has no respect for this august House and he has just demonstrated it again. This is about the fifth time he has run away from Parliament. You remember last week, he was first due to appear on Tuesday, it was shifted to Thursday and again shifted to Thursday and consistently he has not shown up.”

According to the Minority’s spokesperson, Ken Ofori-Atta is constantly running away whenever he is called to report to parliament because of how woefully he has dealt with public funds meant for Covid.