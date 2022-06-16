Stop circulating pictures of Nogokpo Shrine when you visit, you're warned — Priest to Afia Schwar

The Priest of the Nogokpo Shrine has warned Ms Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Scharzeneger to stop circulating pictures of herself on a visit to the shrine on social media to allow the gods to judge the matter.

“Nogokpo Shrine as popular and very serious Shrine is being visited by many people worldwide but as the customs demand ,it is not allowed to circulate any pictures of your visitation on social media or in any public domain to create fear and panic before gods judge the matter brought,” he stated.

A statement issued by Torgbui Amuzu Agbodzalu Williams and shared on the Nogokpo Shrines Facebook page said: “I am thereby warning Afia Schwarzeneger to stop that practice immediately.”

It said: “to set records on Afia Schwarzeneger visits to Nogokpo Shrine, I can confirm that, she visited the shrine and brought a matter before the gods for judgment.

She was allowed to communicate to gods alone and submit her matter to gods without anyone hearing the matter with her except the gods which she did as the first Initial stage.”

The statement said the Priest of the Nogokpo Shrine has started receiving calls from some people to ascertain which authorities of the Nogokpo shrine shall determine the case and settle the matter between those involved to enable them settle the matter to avoid any further calamity.

“I am therefore appealing to the general public especially the media to remain calm as Nogokpo Shrine is the very reliable place to determine the hidden truth so far as the African Traditional Religion is concern,” it said.

