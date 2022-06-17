A/R: Ntobroso residents remind government to fulfil compensation for burnt excavators, houses

The Residents of the Ntobroso community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has reminded government to fulfil the promise made to them when the military task force set ablaze excavators and houses.

Speaking at the news conference on June 23, Mr Amos Gyamfi whose houses and excavators were burnt to ashes by the military men is asking the Lands Ministry to fulfil the promise it made to them after the incident.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon George Mireku Duker together with a member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah and the District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua visited and assured him that, they would build the house and resolve other matters.

According to him, since they left the Ntobroso community about three months ago, they haven't heard anything from them.

"Moreover, the DCE and the MP do not answer my calls and do not pay heed to my problem," he stated.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister stated that the visit was to gain first-hand information about the incident that occurred and up to now there hasn't been any compensation.

"The Deputy Minister told us that, the government would compensate the man who lost his properties after an investigation has been conducted and concluded and we are aware that they have concluded the investigation but decided not to pay heed to them.

"He said the government is willing and ready to support any resident who lost his/her property during the military task force operations. By the end of April, our brother who lost his property will smile," unfortunately, we haven't heard any information concerning the lost properties from them about it. I'm perching a friend's house with my five families and it's so disheartening that, since the military taskforce intentionally set ablaze excavators and houses, I've been falling sick, and I was even admitted today at the hospital," Mr Amos Gyamfi said.

The Queen-mother of the Ntobroso community, Nana Akua Abrafi II noted that she has been visiting the Atwima Mponua District countless times for a response but they refused to attend to her.

Madam Abena Bemah, the wife of Mr Amos Gyamfi narrated the hardship they are going through.

"We are perching someone's single room at Abuakwa and it's not easy at all. We're helpless, my children cannot go to school, and they are home after the military men intentionally set ablaze excavators and our houses.

"My husband has been falling sick for about four months since the incident happened," she stated.

She humbly appealed to the government and the Minister honour his promise.