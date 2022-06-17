VIDEO: We're coming at you like 'kakai' — Krobo residents protest against prepaid metres

Hundreds of residents in Somanya, Odumase, and Kpong in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region on Thursday morning embarked on a demonstration against the introduction of prepaid meters being introduced in homes and shops by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The residents have had a long-standing dispute with the power distribution company over supposed wrong estimation of bills and over-billing, which resulted in the death of a young man during a similar protest two years ago.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced the installation of prepaid meters in houses within the Krobo area in the Eastern Region accompanied by over 20 military and police personnel.

According to the group, prepaid meters cannot be accepted in the area while there is unresolved impasse over billing.

The group told the media that ECG must scrap all outstanding arrears of customers in the Krobo area and sit with the people for the way forward.

The group is therefore demanding that “prepaid metering within the Krobo states must stop immediately”.

He said Krobos were not paid compensation when Akosombo and Kpone dams were constructed. Also the VRA Resettlement fund is not being utilized to the benefit of the affected communities hence must be investigated.