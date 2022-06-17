Update on Afigya Kwabre South landguards attack on John Okyere

The District Chief Executive of Afigya Kwabre South District Assembly, Hon Christian Adu-Poku has assured the general public of a rapid response to the alleged attack on one John Okyere who was severely beaten to pulp by the Afigya Kwabre District Assembly task force.

In an interview with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Sompa Ade Akye Abia, the honourable DCE admitted that the incident was unfortunate and shouldn’t have happened in the first place since the victim is a part of the Zoomlion team at the district assembly.

He further explained that the task force is responsible for making sure that residents and people who intend to build structures in the district follow the right procedure by securing building permits for all constructions.

Meanwhile, Doctor Frank Ankobia, former president of Ghana Medical Association has explained that in such cases the victim pays some amount (not specified) to the medical doctor in charge because the doctor serves as a principal witness to the case.

The explanation was in reference to the earlier claims by John Okyere that the medical doctor on duty at Apagya government hospital demanded a sum of two hundred Ghana cedis before he endorsed the police report regarding the incident.

Sompa TV shared a disturbing video of land guards in an army uniform beating a mason till he passed out. The victim, John Okyere narrating his ordeal on Sompa TV Morning show said he was hired to lay the foundation for a building project. He told Omanene that he went to the land and started working but suddenly, a nephew to the king who sold the parcel of land to the owner came in an attempt to stop them from working.

Hee said an argument ensued between the King and his nephew. While exchanging words, there appeared a team of land guards dressed in army uniform and demanded the building permit from him, the mason.

According to him, they ceased his working tools, and altercations ensued.

“One of them asked me, are u not part of the zoom lion, so I said yes, and the other one said, let’s give him his tools, else he won’t pick our garbage’s again, so I told them that they will use the refuse to grow mushroom, all of sudden someone slapped me from the back and they started beating me," he stated.

He further added, “they beat me till I went black out. It took the intervention of two guys who were passing by to save me."