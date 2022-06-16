Stop ranting about Sir John’s Will and focus on your job — Hopeson Adorye to Special Prosecutor

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpone Katamanso constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has advised the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to focus on the numerous petitions on his desk and stop poking his nose into the late Sir John’s Will.

The former lawmaker has hit out at Kissi Agyebeng, insisting that he must not be so concerned about "a social media will" and neglect the work he has been mandated to do.

“Stop ranting about Sir John’s Will. You've been wasting your time on a social media Will because you're not serious about your work. Work on your pending petitions: those Martin Amidu left behind and those you have received since you came to office,” Hopeson Adorye emphasised.

He said this on the “Ekosiisen” Show on the Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In his view, government has invested so much money into Office of the Special Prosecutor over the years and must therefore yield results by delivering what is expected of him.

Mr. Adorye further argued that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not been able to investigate even a single corruption case. Instead, he has been successful in making the office a scary zone after assigning more military personnel to his office.

"The government has been investing in that office with huge sums of money, but yet there is not even a single corruption case investigated," he added.