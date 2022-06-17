Ablakwa commends courageous Christian Council's 'come clean, be transparent' comment on National Cathedral

A Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended the clergy's "come clean, be transparent" comments on the controversial National Cathedral.

The lawmaker, in his view, believes the action exhibited by the Christian Council and other distinguished members of the clergy is something that is commendable.

In a tweet on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the popular lawmaker cited a biblical quotation from Ephesians 5:11 that advised Christians not to engage in "unfruitful works of darkness" but rather help in exposing those involved.

“Christian Council & the growing list of highly respected clergy speaking out against the Akufo-Addo Cathedral Scandal deserve great plaudits for their courage, honesty & praiseworthy example.

“Ephesians 5:11–Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness but instead expose them,” his post emphasizes.

Mr. Ablakwa's post follows a statement by Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, who stated that while the Church supports President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration in the construction of the national cathedral, they believe his administration must come clean to avoid issues.

"What is important is if the government does so, to come clean to put everything on the table and let the whole world know that this is what government is doing to help Christians or to help the nation in its quest for the divine. Let us be transparent about some of these things, and there will be no problem,” the Secretary said this in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Thursday, June 15, 2022.