If you want to live like a king, let your people also enjoy — Bernard Avle fumes at Akufo-Addo

The manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, Bernard Koku Avle, has charged the Akufo-Addo government to also allow the suffering Ghanaians enjoy the national cake.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the astute broadcaster asserted that the country is now facing serious economic difficulties as fuel prices keep rising every day, making it almost impossible for the citizens to continue to endure.

He also added that the transportatio and health sectors in the country are not in good shape as people struggle on the roads before they can get to their destinations.

He stressed that many Ghanaians lose their lives as a result of inadequate equipment in public health facilities such as the lack of beds syndrome which sent many people to their early grave.

“Look at the roads we use to come to work; it rains for five minutes and everything is 'basaa'. Yet our leaders want to have world-class travel. If you want to enjoy it, let your citizens also enjoy it.

“You go and stand at the Achimota hospital for two hours with a microphone. You will see the kind of complaints you will receive. Sometimes people call me in the night with such complaints. If you take time and stand at a typical hospital, you will see how people struggle to pay their bills. People are suffering,” he fumes.