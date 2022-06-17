Tempane: Persons with disability receive cash, others receive goats as gov't support

The Tempane District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon. Issaka Anabida has distributed some support items ranging from Yara fertilizer to computer laptops to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

Each of the physically challenged persons received support either bags of Yara branded fertilizer especially for those who would be engaging in farming activities, cash amount for those who will be engaged in business, livestock for those interested in rearing and an HP-branded laptop computer for those interested in ICT.

After delivering and handing over the support items to the group, The DCE Mr. Anabida encouraged everyone to put all support they received to good use in order to improve their economic lives.

He further pledged, that government through the Assembly will continue to show support to the underprivileged people in Tempane.

He was accompanied by the NPP Chairman, Mr. David Nachuagutugu, the Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Apuyinga and the NASARA Coordinator, Ayuuda Mamudu.

The leadership of Persons with Disabilities in the Tempane District expressed their appreciation to the Assembly and promised to put the support to good use.