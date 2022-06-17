Bawku West: Persons with disability receive gov't support

Hon Issahaku Ahmed Tahiru presenting a cheque to a beneficiary

17.06.2022 LISTEN

Physically challenged persons within the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region have received cash support totalling One hundred and seven thousand, one hundred and fifty Ghana cedis (GHS 107,150.00) under government’s social protection intervention.

The Bawku West District has over 3,000 persons with disabilities in different forms.

54 persons with disabilities received cheques of (Ghc 43,900.00) to expand and improve their small business, 40 received three ruminants each to start rearing and 10 PWDS to access assistive devices and general medical care while the other seven students with disability also received cheques.

The support, which was sponsored with funds from the District Assembly Common Fund, is to empower the beneficiaries who are marginalised, to earn a decent living.

District Chief Executive of Issahaku Ahmed Tahiru, said the nature of the support given to the beneficiaries was based on their request to the assembly.

According to the DCE, persons with disabilities are so dear to the heart of the NPP government and the district.

Mr Tahiru, added that, as part of the NPP government's vision, an enabling environment for a social inclusive government especially for persons with disabilities are created for them to thrive.

He urged the beneficiaries to put into good use, the support they have received to uplift their standard of living and welfare.

He, however, warned beneficiaries not to sell out the items they have received or misused the cash.

One of the beneficiaries, Samuel Amogre, a 57-year-old visually paired from Zabzuaga community described the support as a “lifetime dream come true”, indicating it will help them generate income to support their families and undertake other social activities to cushion their life.

The beneficiaries thanked the government for the support and promised to put what they received into good use.