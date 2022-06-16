Lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre goes homes on July 16

16.06.2022 LISTEN

The late John Akparibo Ndebugre will be buried at Timonde, his hometown in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The late private legal practitioner died at his residence at Zebilla after a short illness on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Funeral details available to ModernGhana News reveals that a night of hymns and tributes will be held in honour of the late former MP of Zebilla at the forecourt of the state house in Accra, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

There will be pre-burial mass and filling past at the forecourt of State house, Accra.

Read full details below:

Filling past: 8:00am to 9:00am

Pre-burial mass: 9:00am to 11:00am

Saturday 16th July, 2022

Burial service at Timonde primary school park at 10:00am followed by private burial by family at Timonde.

Wife: Mrs Sophia Awinpoka Ndebugre

Children:

Rev. Patience A. Ndebugre (Accountant COGD, Accra)

Vladimir A. Ndebugre Esq (USA)

Thomas Ayumah Ndebugre (USA)

Nelson N. Ndebugre (CEO Ndebah Solutions, Accra)

Finally, a thanksgiving service for traditionalists and Christians will be organised concurrently at both St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Zebilla at 9:00am and Timonde Naba's palace to climax the funeral on Sunday morning July 17, 2022.