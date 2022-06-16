National Cathedral: Voters will now be more interested in personal pledges to God ahead of elections – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that he believes the actions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo towards the National Cathedral Project will redefine electioneering campaigns forever.

According to him, Ghanaian voters will now be more interested in the pledges made by Presidential candidates to God to influence their votes.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared this thought in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

“President Akufo-Addo may have redefined Ghanaian electioneering campaigns forever.

“Ghanaian voters would now be more interested in the personal pledges made to God by politicians in their closets than what is contained in their published party manifestos. We are in big trouble,” the North Tongu MP stressed.

This comes after allegations from Mr. Ablakwa insisting that President Akufo-Addo is committing millions of Ghana cedis to the cathedral project at a time citizens are left to suffer.

In a series of revelations on his Facebook page in the last few weeks, the MP has shared that President Akufo-Addo has committed GHS200 million to the Cathedral project although there is nothing to show for it on-site and contractors have not been paid.