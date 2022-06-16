Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to storm parliament to account for Covid funds

The Minister in charge of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta will in the coming weeks visit Parliament to account for how the government has spent Covid-19 funds, this has been disclosed by Mrs. Akosua Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme, the NYA Deputy Executive Director stressed that it is false if anybody says the Finance Minister is running away from accounting for the Covid-19 funds.

According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta has nothing to hide and is ready to provide answers on the expenditure on Covid-19.

“Covid funds, the Minister of Finance has not hidden anything. In a couple of weeks, he is going to appear before parliament and we will see the expenditure,” Mrs. Akosua Manu shared on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Although a definite date has not been given, it should be good to know that Ghanaians will soon have information on how the government has spent the Covid-19 funds.

In the past year, the Minority in Parliament has been calling on the government to account for how it has used the funds.

The Minority shares the view that the Covid-19 funds have been misused by the government led by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta.