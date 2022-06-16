Amasaman: Three soldiers, one civilian accomplice arrested for robbery

16.06.2022 LISTEN

The Military Police has caused the arrest of three military personnel as well as one other civilian in connection with a robbery that occurred at Nsakina near Amasaman.

The robbery incident according to information gathered occurred on June 4, 2022.

The suspects include Yinsabilik Gabriel [№ 208183 G/CPL], Elikem Adams [№ 280252 G/L/C], and Asiedu Stanley [№ 209016 L/CPL].

The civilian identified as Malik. The soldiers were arrested after a thorough Police investigation into the reported robbery.

Information gathered from a Police report indicates that the arrested suspects scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of 8 different mobile phones.

The robbers also forcibly made the victims transfer an amount of Eight Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHS850.00) to a registered MTN number bearing the name Gabriel Yinsabilik.

Subsequent investigations led the Police to identify the three military personnel who were arrested by Military police.

The military personnel has been handed over to the Amasaman District CID with investigations currently ongoing.

The civilian accomplice, Malik is said to have confessed to the crime after he was arrested and interrogated.