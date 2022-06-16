Tema Motorway: Bridge fixed after minister’s supervision last night

The repair works on a faulty bridge on the Tema motorway has been completed.

This was after Akwasi Amoako Atta, the Roads Minister, together with his team supervised the repair works at midnight as part of the measures to expedite the maintenance of the Accra-Tema motorway.

Report sighted on Thursday, June 16, 2022 indicated that the minister was at the site with the contractor and workers around 12:45 am overseeing the work.

“At 12:45 am, the Roads Minister was still on the grounds monitoring repair works on the defective bridge along the Accra-Tema Motorway. Repair works are fully completed,” the post reads.