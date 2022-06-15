Ghana Airports, Civil Aviation Authority owe us over $80m – GMet reveals as it cries for money

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is owed millions of dollars by companies including the Ghana Airports Company and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

This has been disclosed by Mrs. Felicity Ahafianyo, the head of Central Analysis and forecast at the Ghana Meteorological Authority.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday evening, she said GMet is challenged because of financial constraints.

According to her, the Agency needs money to improve but due to the unwillingness of companies to pay what they owe, her outfit is unable to make the required investments.

“The challenges yes we have challenges. We need more equipment. We need cash. Some companies are owing Ghana Meteorological Agency and they are not paying.

“I can gladly say Ghana Airport Company. We are rendering services to them and they are not paying. The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, we are rendering services to them but they are not paying,” Mrs. Felicity Ahafianyo shared.

She further continued, “Once in a while they will come and give us something small meanwhile they are owing more than 80 million dollars if I may not make a mistake they can correct me on that. But hear it is millions of dollars per my records.

“We need to improve so if you don’t give us what you owe us how do you expect us to improve?”

On Monday, GMet forecasted that there will be rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

As predicted, a heavy downpour was recorded in the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

GMet anticipates that in the next 24 hours, there will be more rain. Keen on providing better service to Ghanaians, the agency is calling on all companies owing to settle their debt.