Bangladesh Community meets Chief Imam

The Bangladeshi community in Ghana recently visited the National Chief Imam of Ghana at his residence.

The delegation shared with His Eminence different aspects of Bangladesh as well as south-east Asia.

The community came along with donation of different food items such as rice, oil, gari, sugar, indomie, bread, biscuits, etc to support orphans from deprived communities.

The representative of the community conveyed a goodwill message to His Eminence and invited him to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.

Alamgir Hossen, Azad Hossain, Emon Hossain, Nazmul, Abdul Motaleb, Abul Hossain, Md. Aourongjeb, Nazmul, Riyas, Shariful Islam, Moin Uddin were present on behalf of the community.

The Chief Imam said a prayer for the delegation and thanked them for their contribution to his Office.

He also praised their participation in the development of Ghana by bringing their skill and knowledge in diverse areas.

The community members reassured their dedication for the development of Ghana and praised the excellent working environment as well as the religious harmony that exist in Ghana.