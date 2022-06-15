Make Volta a hub for herbal, traditional medicine—Chiefs to UHAS  

The Volta Region House of Chiefs has appealed to the management of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) to help develop an overlooked herbal medicinal potential in the Region.

The call was made by Osie Adza Terkpor, Paramount Chief of Avatime, who invited the university to explore both adventure tourism and herbal medicinal development partnerships.

“Volta is a unique region. The pharmaceutical industry thrives on herbs, which abound in the Volta Region. God has blessed the land with medicinal trees and herbs,” he said.

The Paramount Chief also called for the cultivation of medicinal trees.

On the development of sports disciplines in the region, Osie Adza Terkpor said: “Avatime can host a sports college,” and called for advantage be taken topography of the mountainous landscape, which includes its height and weather.

Members of the House had called on the Leadership of the University to congratulate them on their speedy advancement and achievements, as it got ranked among the top tertiary institutions in the Country, less than a decade after its establishment.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, President of the House who led the Executive Committee to the University on the visit, said the herbal and traditional medicine initiative was “very exciting”, and was glad the University had been placed to help facilitate its realization.

“Scientific backing for herbal and traditional medicine would help bring a new psyche around these things,” he said.

Togbe Tepre Hodo extended congratulatory messages to the University on the behalf of traditional leaders in the Region and appealed to the Government to provide unlimited support to the prime institution.

“We the members of the Volta Region House of Chief want to congratulate management for the outstanding performance. You should be proud of what you have achieved in just ten years,” he stated.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of the University, praised stakeholders including the Government and traditional authorities, while noting the support of a “very excellent,” and “supportive management team.”

He said the University's growth overshot available infrastructure as it worked to fill needs in health research and professional training and should be considered for space expansion.

“The University is in good hands and is still rising,” the Vice Chancellor assured, mentioning the successful inception of several graduate programs among other initiatives.

Prof Gyapong called attention to the low vaccination score the Region had been tagged with and appealed to traditional authorities to help address the challenge.

The UHAS marks its tenth anniversary this year and is celebrating feats including owning some of the top scientists in the country and counting among the top universities.

