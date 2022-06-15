A/R: Young man falls in abandon well at Meduma, dies trying to retrieve GHS300

15.06.2022 LISTEN

A young man, Bright Owoahene Acheampong has met his untimely death after attempting to retrieve a sum of GHS300 from an abandoned well.

The sad incident happened at Meduma, a community in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered indicates that the 22-year-old climbed down the abandoned well after his mother had dropped an amount of GHS300 into it while dumping refuse.

The dry well according to residents has become a trap after it was abandoned when it failed to produce water.

Upon falling into the well, Bright Owoahene Acheampong who was popularly known as Akwasi Broni screamed on the top of his voice calling for help.

Her mother heard his screams and called on neighbours to come and help his son. One of the residents that tried also fell into the well.

With the situation becoming dire, some of the residents placed a call to the National Fire Service for help.

The officers from the Mampongteng station that responded managed to pull out the two people but it was too late for Akwasi Broni.

Shortly after the two arrived at the hospital, Akwasi Broni sadly was pronounced dead.

Checks have revealed that before attempting to retrieve the GHS300 from the abandoned well, the mother of the deceased warned him to stay away but he did not listen.

After the incident, residents are now calling for the abandoned well to be covered up.